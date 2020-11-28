Last updated on .From the section Irish

It was a second league win of the season for Glenavon

Glenavon recovered from going behind early on to secure an impressive 3-1 victory over Crusaders at Mourneview Park.

Philip Lowry opened the scoring for the visitors in the third minute and it was five minutes after the break before Jack O'Mahony headed the equaliser.

Peter Campbell put the Lurgan Blues in front before Matthew Fitzpatrick made sure of the win 10 minutes from time.

It moves them up two places to fifth in the table, with Crusaders remaining in third after suffering their third defeat of the Irish Premiership campaign.

More to follow.