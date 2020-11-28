Match ends, VfB Stuttgart 1, FC Bayern München 3.
Bayern Munich maintained their two-point advantage at the top of the Bundesliga as Hansi Flick's side came from behind to beat Stuttgart.
Lassana Coulibaly swept in from Silas Wamangituka's excellent low cross to put Stuttgart ahead on the counter-attack.
Kingsley Coman levelled for Bayern and Robert Lewandowski's powerful strike completed a first-half turnaround.
Juventus loanee Douglas Costa found the corner to add a third for Bayern.
They remain two points above RB Leipzig after their 2-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday, and are now four ahead of third-placed Borussia Dortmund, who were beaten 2-1 by Cologne.
Philipp Forster was denied a second for Stuttgart one minute after Coman's equaliser, as Coulibaly was retrospectively penalised for a foul in robbing Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer of possession.
Lewandowski's goal is his 12th in eight Bundesliga appearances this season - and his 17th in 18 games for club and country in 2020-21.
The Poland international scored his 71st Champions League goal to become the joint-third top scorer in the competition's history on Wednesday, as Bayern beat Red Bull Salzburg 3-1 to qualify for the knockout stage with two games to spare.
Lewandowski, 32, headed onto the post in the opening minutes before producing a quality finish from the edge of the penalty area, after Coman had slotted in after 38 minutes.
Former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane set up Costa, who cut in from the right to confirm victory in the closing stages.
Bayern travel to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday (20:00 GMT), before hosting title rivals Leipzig next Saturday.
Line-ups
Stuttgart
- 1Kobel
- 5MavropanosSubstituted forKarazorat 58'minutes
- 2Anton
- 4Kempf
- 14Wamangituka
- 23Mangala
- 3Endo
- 24Sosa
- 20FörsterSubstituted forKalajdzicat 76'minutes
- 8CastroSubstituted forKlimowiczat 58'minutes
- 7CoulibalySubstituted forMassimoat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Kalajdzic
- 15Stenzel
- 16Karazor
- 21Klement
- 25Egloff
- 30Massimo
- 31Klimowicz
- 33Bredlow
- 35Kaminski
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17BoatengSubstituted forNianzouat 69'minutes
- 27Alaba
- 21HernándezSubstituted forSüleat 58'minutes
- 24TolissoSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 83'minutes
- 18Goretzka
- 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 69'minutes
- 25Müller
- 29ComanSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 69'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 10Sané
- 11Douglas Costa
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 35Nübel
- 42Musiala
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfB Stuttgart 1, FC Bayern München 3.
Post update
Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Marc Oliver Kempf tries a through ball, but Roberto Massimo is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Silas Wamangituka (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Massimo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mateo Klimowicz.
Goal!
Goal! VfB Stuttgart 1, FC Bayern München 3. Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Post update
Hand ball by Mateo Klimowicz (VfB Stuttgart).
Post update
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sasa Kalajdzic (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Waldemar Anton.
Post update
Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Mateo Klimowicz tries a through ball, but Roberto Massimo is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mateo Klimowicz (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Silas Wamangituka.
Post update
Attempt missed. Waldemar Anton (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Silas Wamangituka.
Post update
Foul by Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Waldemar Anton (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Corentin Tolisso because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Roberto Massimo replaces Tanguy Coulibaly because of an injury.
Post update
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marc Oliver Kempf (VfB Stuttgart).
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Manuel Neuer tries a through ball, but Douglas Costa is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).