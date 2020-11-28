Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Alavés 2.
Eden Hazard suffered another injury setback as Real Madrid were beaten 2-1 at home by Alaves in La Liga.
Hazard, making only his third league start of the season and fourth in all competitions, was substituted after just 28 minutes with a leg injury.
Lucas Perez's fifth-minute penalty put Alaves in front after Victor Laguardia's header struck Nacho's arm.
Joselu then slotted into an open goal after keeper Thibaut Courtois' bad pass before Casemiro's late consolation.
A third league game without victory for Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid side leaves them fourth in the table, six points behind Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid and two behind third-placed Valencia.
More bad luck for Hazard
Hazard, 29, joined Real Madrid from Chelsea for a fee in excess of £150m in 2019.
But the Belgium international has made just 27 appearances for Zidane's side since his big-money move.
Hazard missed the start of the season with a muscular injury to his right leg and managed three appearances before testing positive for coronavirus at the start of November.
He has since started against Villarreal on 21 November and scored a penalty in Wednesday's Champions League win over Inter Milan, playing 65 and 78 minutes respectively in those matches.
But the forward lasted for less than half an hour on Saturday, suffering another leg problem on a frustrating night for Real at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium.
The hosts began without several key figures. Captain Sergio Ramos and striker Karim Benzema were sorely missed in defence and attack respectively, while manager Zidane also had injuries to Dani Carvajal and Federico Valverde to contend with.
With three defeats, Real have lost as many times after 10 games this season as they did in 38 in their 2019-20 title-winning campaign.
They now travel to face Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday (17:55 GMT kick-off) in their penultimate Champions League group match, where victory would seal progress to the last 16.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 12MarceloSubstituted forMendyat 69'minutes
- 10ModricSubstituted forØdegaardat 69'minutes
- 14CasemiroBooked at 18mins
- 8KroosBooked at 61minsSubstituted forIscoat 69'minutes
- 11AsensioSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 63'minutes
- 24Mariano
- 7E HazardSubstituted forRodrygoat 28'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Militão
- 13Lunin
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 21Ødegaard
- 22Isco
- 23Mendy
- 25Rodrygo
- 26Altube
Alavés
- 1Pacheco
- 23Navarro Jiménez
- 5Laguardia
- 22Lejeune
- 3DuarteBooked at 76mins
- 24Jota
- 6Battaglia
- 8PinaSubstituted forMéndezat 77'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 11RiojaBooked at 67minsSubstituted forLópezat 88'minutes
- 9JoseluSubstituted forSilva Acostaat 90+1'minutes
- 7PérezSubstituted forSainzat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Rodríguez
- 4Ely
- 10Guidetti
- 13Sivera
- 14Silva Acosta
- 16Méndez
- 17Marín
- 21Aguirregabiria
- 26López
- 27García
- 29Sainz
- 37Franco Tavares
- Referee:
- Adrián Cordero Vega
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away6
- Corners
- Home12
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Alavés 2.
Post update
Isco (Real Madrid) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo Battaglia (Alavés).
Post update
Foul by Mariano (Real Madrid).
Post update
Ximo Navarro (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Deyverson replaces Joselu because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt saved. Javier López (Alavés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jota.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Borja Sainz replaces Lucas Pérez.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Javier López replaces Luis Rioja.
Booking
Edgar Méndez (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Edgar Méndez (Alavés).
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Alavés 2. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphael Varane.
Post update
Attempt missed. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ximo Navarro.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
- Watch 13 FA Cup second-round games on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app this weekend. Find out more here.