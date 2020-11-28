Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

David McDaid has scored 60 goals in 88 games for Larne

Larne continue their superb start to the Irish Premiership season with a 2-0 victory over Coleraine at the Showgrounds.

David McDaid opened the scoring on 11 with an excellent strike from the edge of the area.

The in-form striker netted his second on 40 minutes with another well-taken finish beyond Gareth Deane.

Coleraine pressed after the break but Eoin Bradley and Jamie Glackin failed to convert promising chances.

The Bannsiders almost opened the scoring inside three minutes when Glackin lobbed wide after being played through by Stephen Lowry.

McDaid fired home his first goal from the edge of the area to break the deadlock. The ball broke to the frontman and McDaid's powerful drive flew into the top corner.

Ronan Hale missed a great opportunity to double Larne's advantage and Aaron Jarvis' header from Ben Doherty's free-kick was easily gathered by Conor Devlin at the other end.

Tiernan Lynch's men soon punished Coleraine for their missed opportunities when McDaid fired home with another powerful top-corner finish after being teed up by John Herron just inside the area.

Larne came close to adding a third after the restart when Deane kept out Hale before Bradley should have pulled a goal back from Glackin's cross but the forward's header was straight at Devlin.

Coleraine pressed in the final stages and Glackin somehow missed from 12 yards when James McLaughlin's initial effort fell into his path.

The Inver Park side move to the top of the table above Linfield, who play Warrenponit Town in the evening kick-off, while Coleraine slip to seventh position and are without a win in four games.