Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (right) has been vocal about the need for clubs to have fans back

This week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - in response to a letter from the football authorities - said the sport could not be given special treatment.

Those in the game have since reasserted their case. SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack were on Sportsound on Saturday to restate their plea for crowds to return.

So what did they say, and how accurate are their claims? BBC Scotland examines the situation...

Other countries given cash, Scottish clubs haven't

Doncaster made the claim that Scottish clubs have received "absolutely nothing" in terms of cash funding from the Scottish government, while those in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland have.

It's true that the Northern Irish executive allocated £15m for sport from £687m of Covid-19 funding from Westminster, as did Wales with their money (which covered other sectors too). But while the UK government provided a recovery fund of £300m for English sport, football was not included.

However, with the Holyrood government still awaiting details of so-called 'Barnett consequentials' which will flow from that £300m of UK cash, money could still come football's way here.

The Scottish government has so far been given £7.2bn in consequential funding external-link for Covid-19 recovery for the whole country.

'No route map' for return of fans

As frustrating as it might be, there is a clear route for the returns of fans despite Doncaster's suggestion to the contrary.

It is currently happening in the Level 1 regions of Highlands and Moray - at Ross County, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, and Elgin City.

If a region records a low prevalence of Covid-19, it could be placed in Level 1 of the government's system, which would allow 300 fans. Those numbers might not be want clubs want, but to say there is no map for crowds to return is not strictly true.

But it's happening in England...

"The science is the same north and south of the border. Yet in England we're having four, or 2,000 fans across the country. It cannot be right that's we're looking at 300 fans at three clubs," said Doncaster.

Pie chart showing what percentage of the 42 SPFL clubs are in each of the government's protection levels

It's true that from next week, up to 4,000 fans will be allowed in Tier 1 areas in England, with 2,000 in Tier Two. But there will be no crowds in the tiers above, which is still large swathes of the country. A country whose local restrictions are set by an entirely different government.

What the SPFL want, is for the Scottish executive to allow similar crowds in Level 2 here. Currently, that would allow Aberdeen, Cove Rangers, Peterhead, Queen of the South, Annan Athletic, and Stranraer to have limited numbers through the gates.

Football 'wants level playing field'

"In [Level 2] areas you've got the bizarre situation where certain indoor activities are okay, but clearly it's much much safer to be out in the fresh air," Doncaster said. "If there's a clinical reason, that's fine.

"All we've done to date is to point out that these are clearly political, rather than clinical decisions, for which we've received no communication or justification."

Both Doncaster and Cormack were at pains to point out that you are allowed to do certain indoor activities in Level 2 areas, such as going to the cinema or a shopping centre for example, despite clinical evidence that the virus spreads more easily inside.

While cinemas are allowed to open, plenty of other businesses are not, including theatres and music venues, so football is not being discriminated against. However, it is clearly frustrating for those within the game that the government has prioritised some activities without explaining why.

On the other hand, the game has been given plenty of favourable treatment to date. The Premiership was allowed to return on time, which unlocked crucial television and commercial money for clubs, while the lower leagues also got the go-ahead to resume without the need for testing at all.

Given many other sectors remain closed to this day, it's not really correct to say football hasn't been given a level playing field.

SPFL 'not looking for carte blanche'

"We're asking the government in this plan to start one off tests, one off tests, not carte blanche, at 5% capacity. And should it be successful up to 10%," said Cormack.

The Aberdeen chairman repeatedly pointed out that he is not asking for fans to be brought back in their droves in high-risk areas, but a staged return in Level 2 areas.

Aberdeen had 300 fans at a test event in September

Cormack's frustration was not only a perceived inconsistency in allowing some indoor events to return, but also what he considers as a lack of communication from the government.

He stressed that some fans are struggling with the social isolation from not being at football, and vowed "not to give up" on supporters.

But the government's view - articulated earlier on Saturday on Off the Ball by national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch - is that there is a constant line of communication with the sports minister Joe FitzPatrick. He said there are meetings every week, and officials speak on an almost daily basis.

"There was some vitriol on social media around this subject, suggesting we don't care about football, Leitch said.

"It's simply not true. We do care about football, but we also care about basketball and netball. And we want fans back just as soon as it's safe to do so."