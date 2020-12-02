Last updated on .From the section European Football

Milan beat Celtic 3-1 in the opening match of Group H

Europa League: AC Milan v Celtic Venue: San Siro, Milan Date: Thursday, 3 December Kick-off: 17:55 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland & live text updates on BBC Sport website & app

Celtic need to "find that little extra zest and zing" for their Europa League meeting with AC Milan, says manager Neil Lennon.

The Scottish champions have won just twice in 10 games and travel to Italy with no chance of progressing in the Europa League.

Lennon, who was the subject of protests from fans after defeat by Ross County, says his team want to put things right.

"They're definitely determined to turn things around," he said.

"I didn't think there was a hell of a lot wrong with the performance [against Ross County]. We gave a poor goal away, we were in a good position, we gave a penalty awayy, and again we have switched off at a set play.

"The body language of the players was good. They are trying to find solutions as we all are. But we have to end this run, we have to get back to being consistent."

Team news

Shane Duffy will have a knee injury assessed, while fellow defender Christopher Jullien has played two games after a long spell out injured with a back problem and is a doubt.

Forward Mohamed Elyounoussi is injured and James Forrest remains sidelined after ankle surgery, but defender Jeremie Frimpong returns after being suspended for the County defeat.

AC Milan are still without top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a muscle injury, while fellow striker Rafael Leao and winger Samu Castillejo are also doubts.

What did we learn about Milan?

The Rossoneri were comfortable 3-1 winners at Celtic Park on the opening match day, as they ruthlessly exposed Celtic's shaky defending.

Stefano Pioli's side are unbeaten in Serie A since March and currently lead the table as they continue their revival having largely been in the Italian football wilderness since their last title in 2011.

Even without talismanic forward Ibrahimovic, Milan are an irresistible force, with the likes of Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Brahim Diaz capable of filling in for the Swede.

What they said

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "I'll still try and put a strong team out and see how the game goes and maybe give the squad some much-needed game time as well.

"We're confident that we can go to Italy and put in a good performance, whether we win the game or not, it's all about the performance and if we can get a result that would be great, and then we can build from there."

Match stats

Milan have lost just one of their 11 previous meetings with Celtic (W7 D3), winning four in a row since a 1-2 Champions League loss in Glasgow in October 2007.

Milan have lost two of their last four home games in the Europa League (W2). The Italians have never lost back-to-back games at San Siro in the competition.

Celtic's one point from their four Europa League games this season represents their lowest return at this stage of a campaign in the competition since 2009-10 (D1 L3).

Since the start of last season, no Celtic player has had a hand in more Europa League goals than Mohamed Elyounoussi (6), with four of those coming this season (3 goals, 1 assist).