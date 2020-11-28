Cliftonville players congratulate hat-trick hero Michael McCrudden

Michael McCrudden scored a hat-trick as Cliftonville recorded a comprehensive 5-0 Irish Premiership win over Portadown at Solitude.

The striker scored his first league goals since his January transfer from Derry City, with his previous two goals for the Reds both coming in knockout competitions.

Substitute Daire O'Connor scored two late goals as Paddy McLaughlin's side halted a run of back-to-back league defeats with a routine victory to remain fourth in the league table.

Portadown, who had been out of action since 10 November as a result of the Northern Ireland Football League's Covid regulations, are now without a win since the opening weekend of the season and have now dropped to the foot of the table on goal difference.

Cliftonville came close to taking a seventh minute lead when Aaron Donnelly's low 25-yard free kick was parried away by debutant Portadown keeper Scott Pengelly.

But the home side's dominance eventually paid off on 23 minutes when they took the lead. Conor McMenamin's low cross-shot from the left-hand side of the penalty area fell to McCrudden and although he miscued his initial first-time effort, the ball fell nicely for the former Institute player to fire home at the second attempt.

McCrudden saw another effort cleared off the goal-line by Paul Finnegan before he doubled his and Cliftonville's tally on 36 minutes.

As the Reds broke forward in attack, the ball broke off Portadown defender Chris Crane to McCrudden on the edge of the penalty area and although his shot looked to lack power, it went through the hands of Pengelly and into the net.

The second half continued in a similar vein of Cliftonville pressure and they extended their lead from the penalty spot on 59 minutes after referee Tim Marshall adjudged that Chris Curran's shot had been blocked by a Portadown hand. McCrudden blasted the resultant spot kick straight up the middle.

Cliftonville were awarded a second penalty on 85 minutes and although Joe Gormley's kick was touched onto the inside of the post by Pengelly, substitute O'Connor reacted quickest to fire home the loose ball.

O'Connor notched a second goal three minutes later, neatly curling a shot into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin, speaking on Sportsound: "The boys were excellent today, especially at the back.

"I know people will talk about the five goals we scored but it's just as important that we didn't concede either.

"We've given away a couple of soft goals in the last couple of games so it's important we got back to keeping clean sheets and protecting Richard Brush as best we can.

"It's Michael's first hat-trick for Cliftonville so hopefully it's the start of a lot of goals to come for him.

"We know he's quality, he's top drawer. The keeper's probably a bit disappointed for the second goal, the first one is a bit scrappy and then he dispatched the penalty brilliantly.

"It was a good performance all-round but I'm sure Michael's delighted with himself with a hat-trick.

"Daire O'Connor has come all the way from the other end of the country, from Cork, but he has committed to living up in Belfast.

"We're trying to get him as much game time as we can to get him up to the speed of things because he hasn't played a lot of football over the last couple of months.

"We knew Portadown hadn't played in the last couple of weeks and we knew we had to take advantage of that so fair play to our boys - it was a brilliant response to Tuesday's disappointment."