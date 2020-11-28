Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Two former winners cruised into the third round in style, while non-league side Chorley are treading new ground in the famous old competition, as the FA Cup continued to sparkle on Saturday.

Two-time winners Portsmouth put six past National League side King's Lynn Town, an outfit that did not even exist the last time Pompey lifted the trophy in 2008. They were only formed in 2010 after King's Lynn were wound up in December 2009.

Blackpool, who got their hands on the cup in 1953, eased past League Two side Harrogate Town 4-0.

Peterborough were upstaged by National League North team Chorley 2-1 at London Road, meaning the Lancashire outfit with a primary school teacher for a manager are into the third round for the first time.

In all, there were 36 goals across nine ties on Saturday. Below is a pick of the action.

Non-league Chorley stun Posh

Chorley are 89 places below Peterborough in the English football pyramid

Giant-killers - there's always at least one.

This year, a Chorley side managed by Jamie Vermiglio - a headteacher by day, football boss by night sort of character - is that team.

They had already upstaged 2013 FA Cup winners Wigan in the first round to set up a trip to League One side Peterborough.

They got off to a horror start and were a goal down after just two minutes.

But, in true 'cupset' style on a cold November evening they fought back to topple the Posh, a team 89 places above them in the English football pyramid, to be the first non-league side to make it into the hat for the third round.

Two stunners see Oldham through

Let's continue with the top-shelf strikes.

The highlights from Oldham's win against Bradford make for essential viewing.

It starts with delightful Panenka penalty from Clayton Donaldson which put Bradford, cup winners in 1911, ahead before you are served with two thunderous efforts from Conor McAleny and Danny Rowe.

Oldham boss Harry Kewell, who was known for lashing home a few spectacular efforts in his playing career, certainly has the shooting boots fixed on his Latics players.

Morecambe avoid scare against Solihull

Solihull negotiated their way past League Two opposition in Scunthorpe to reach the second round, so Morecambe were well aware of the challenge they faced.

And the fourth-tier side were made to work hard, needing two strikes in extra time from from substitute John O'Sullivan and an own goal from Mitch Hancox to see them through.

That booked the Shrimps a place in round three for the first time in 18 years.

"It's great to be in the third round of the cup, that is what we were here to do," Morecambe boss Derek Adams said.

"We probably made it more difficult than we wanted to but you have to show a lot of respect to Solihull Moors because they are a very good outfit."

Plymouth hope for big day out

The third round of the FA Cup is the stuff of dreams for many lower league clubs.

Plymouth, who got past 2016-17 quarter-finalists Lincoln City 2-0, are not shy about saying what they want come Monday night's draw.

"We'd like a big draw, like a big club," Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe told BBC Radio Devon.

"That is not disrespecting anyone in our league or the Championship who are still in the competition, we are not going to progress anywhere from the third or fourth round because the bigger teams start coming in, so what we want is a good day out for our fans, the players, staff and football club.

"A day out at Anfield, Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford, any Premier League team, I feel we deserve."

Still to come

Ten second round ties are still to be played, with nine on Sunday.

At least one more non-league side is guaranteed a spot in the third-round draw as eighth-tier Marine host National League South Havant & Waterlooville.

You can stay up to date with all the action on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, while Bristol Rovers' game against Darlington is also on BBC Red Button.

When will the FA Cup third-round draw be held?

The draw takes place on Monday, 30 November with Mark Chapman presenting live coverage on BBC One from 19:00 GMT.