Chelsea Supporters Trust (CST) says the club's £75 ticket prices for their forthcoming Leeds game is a "clear exploitation of supporter loyalty".

With London in tier two of the new Covid-19 restrictions, Chelsea will be able to welcome up to 2,000 fans when they host Leeds on 5 December.

Supporters have been not been allowed inside Stamford Bridge since 8 March.

Tickets will be sold by ballot, but the CST says it is "extremely disappointed" at some of the pricing.

The CST said it had believed "tickets would be sold on 50 per cent loyalty points and 50 per cent on a first come, first served basis", rather than a ballot.

The club say they "empathise with the many who will be disappointed to initially miss out".

Chelsea added in a statement on their website: "We listened to all the feedback, and we appreciate that not everyone will agree with the system being put in place.

"But at the very heart of all the decisions we have made on this matter is the desire to be as fair as possible to as many as possible. We ask for your patience as we work our way through all season ticket-holders eligible to attend."

The ballot will only be open to season ticket-holders and hospitality members. However, season ticket-holders will only be able to apply for general admission tickets, while hospitality members cannot apply for general tickets.

While tickets for the Leeds game are £75 in the West Stand lower tier, they are £40 for the Shed End lower tier.

The Blues will also host Krasnodar in the Champions League on 8 December, with the price for tickets fixed at £35 in both the West Stand lower tier and the Shed End lower tier.