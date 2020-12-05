Cowdenbeath v Queen's Park

CowdenbeathCowdenbeath15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|1
|9
|16
|2
|Elgin
|6
|4
|0
|2
|14
|6
|8
|12
|3
|Stirling
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|4
|6
|11
|4
|Stranraer
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|7
|2
|10
|5
|Edinburgh City
|6
|3
|0
|3
|10
|5
|5
|9
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|9
|1
|8
|7
|Annan Athletic
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|7
|8
|Cowdenbeath
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|4
|9
|Albion
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|10
|-6
|3
|10
|Brechin
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|20
|-16
|3