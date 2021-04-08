Clyde v Forfar Athletic

Match ends, Clyde 3, Forfar Athletic 0.
Line-ups
Clyde
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Mitchell
- 22Munro
- 5Rumsby
- 15Lang
- 23Otoo
- 12HowieBooked at 57mins
- 19NicollSubstituted forMcGlincheyat 70'minutes
- 6CuddihySubstituted forLamontat 79'minutes
- 11LoveSubstituted forMcNiffat 70'minutes
- 14CunninghamSubstituted forRobertsonat 69'minutes
- 9GoodwillieSubstituted forJamiesonat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bain
- 4McNiff
- 8Lamont
- 10Jamieson
- 16Robertson
- 17McGlinchey
- 18Thomson
- 20Jack
- 21Wilson
Forfar
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCallum
- 2Holmes
- 4Meechan
- 5Munro
- 3Coll
- 7AndersonBooked at 69mins
- 6MacKintoshSubstituted forNorthcottat 71'minutes
- 8Moore
- 11AndersonSubstituted forAllanat 58'minutes
- 9FenwickSubstituted forScallyat 58'minutesSubstituted forDorisat 58'minutes
- 10Scott
Substitutes
- 12Shepherd
- 14Irvine
- 15Northcott
- 16Allan
- 17Doris
- 18Scally
- 19Hill
- 20Thomson
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Clyde 3, Forfar Athletic 0.
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Post update
Craig Howie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Michael Anderson (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum Moore (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lewis Jamieson (Clyde) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Craig Howie (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Marky Munro (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Allan (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Anderson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Lewis Jamieson replaces David Goodwillie.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Mark Lamont replaces Barry Cuddihy.
Post update
Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Martin Scott (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Tom Lang.
Post update
Attempt missed. Steven Doris (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).
Post update
Jordan Allan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Jordan Northcott replaces Murray MacKintosh.