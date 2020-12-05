Scottish League One
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle15:00DumbartonDumbarton
Venue: Firhill Stadium

Partick Thistle v Dumbarton

Last updated on .From the section Football

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk6420124814
2Cove Rangers6411103713
3Airdrieonians6312126610
4Partick Thistle631275210
5Montrose62131113-27
6Dumbarton621346-27
7Peterhead620458-36
8Clyde5203410-66
9Forfar6123510-55
10East Fife5113510-54
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories