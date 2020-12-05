Altrincham v King's Lynn Town postponed because of waterlogged pitch

Saturday's National League fixture between Altrincham and King's Lynn Town has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The game was called off on Saturday morning by a local referee following a scheduled pitch inspection at The J. Davidson Stadium.

Heavy overnight rain meant the surface was deemed unplayable even though the weather was set to improve.

No new date has yet been set for the fixture.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th December 2020

  • AltrinchamAltrinchamPKing's LynnKing's Lynn TownP
    Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • BarnetBarnet15:00WealdstoneWealdstone
  • BromleyBromley15:00StockportStockport County
  • DoverDover AthleticPChesterfieldChesterfieldP
    Match postponed - Other
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00WokingWoking
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • WeymouthWeymouth17:20HalifaxFC Halifax Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay108112281425
2Sutton United117221912723
3Bromley115422113819
4Altrincham135351213-118
5Eastleigh85211910917
6Notts County105231711617
7Woking115241713417
8Wrexham11524139417
9Maidenhead United115241519-417
10Wealdstone125252025-517
11Solihull Moors8512135816
12Hartlepool104331212015
13Stockport7412137613
14King's Lynn114161728-1113
15Aldershot103341312112
16Halifax102441110110
17Chesterfield113171718-110
18Boreham Wood92347709
19Dag & Red923459-49
20Barnet102261024-148
21Weymouth8215710-37
22Dover9207624-186
23Yeovil10055916-75
View full National League table

