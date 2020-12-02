Burnley v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Captain Seamus Coleman has completed 90 minutes on just four occasions for Everton this season

TEAM NEWS

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is expected to return to the side after missing the defeat at Manchester City with concussion.

Robbie Brady is fit but Phil Bardsley and Josh Brownhill will have back problems assessed, while Dale Stephens and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are doubts.

Everton have no new injury concerns, with captain Seamus Coleman still sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Lucas Digne and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are long-term absentees.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have suffered the most Premier League defeats at Turf Moor by a visiting side, losing four of the six encounters.

The Toffees have not kept a clean sheet in 22 top-flight fixtures at Burnley since a 2-0 win in March 1958.

There is yet to be a draw in 12 Premier League meetings overall. Everton lead by seven victories to five.

Burnley

Burnley have lost six of their opening nine league games for the first time in 39 years, when they were in the third tier.

Their five points this season were amassed against teams currently 15th or lower in the table.

The Clarets have only scored twice in their past eight league matches and have registered the fewest shots (83) and shots on target (24) in the top flight this season.

They can win consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since October 2019, when the second victory came against Everton.

Burnley's solitary victory in their past 18 home league fixtures when conceding at least one goal came against Leicester in January (D3, L14).

Sean Dyche takes charge of his 200th Premier League match, the 35th manager to reach the milestone. Only four English managers have won their 200th game: Alan Pardew, Roy Hodgson, Steve Bruce and Glenn Hoddle.

Everton