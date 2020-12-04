West Ham United v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen scored his fourth league goal of the season against Aston Villa on Monday

TEAM NEWS

There could be a recall for West Ham forward Sebastien Haller, who replaced the ineffectual Michail Antonio at half-time against Villa on Monday.

October signing Said Benrahma is still seeking his first Premier League start after several impressive cameos.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is a doubt because of a shoulder problem, while Luke Shaw's hamstring strain will be assessed.

Defender Phil Jones is United's only definite absentee.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham are on a great run and are looking for their fourth straight win. I spoke to their manager, and my friend, David Moyes during the week and he told me Aston Villa were the better team during the 2-1 win and that his side were lucky to come away with three points.

Having said that, he has got his team competing well and they're difficult to play against - Moysie might also feel he has a point to prove this weekend against his old employers.

United come into this game on the back of that loss against Paris Saint-Germain and with their Champions League hopes still hanging in the balance, although I don't think that will play on their minds at the London Stadium.

The issue I have is that I don't think manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come to terms with his best team or has established a definitive way of playing.

They're very good in attack at times, but Anthony Martial looks like a world beater one week and a debutant the next. At least Edinson Cavani has proved he's still a great finisher. At the moment a lot of members of the United side are playing at six out of 10 level though.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won just three of the past 11 league meetings (D5, L3).

The Hammers could beat United for a third successive home league game, which they haven't achieved since a run of four victories between 1974-77.

This will be only the fourth Premier League fixture between the clubs with West Ham starting above United in the table.

West Ham United

West Ham have won five of their past eight league matches, including the last three in a row.

Seventeen points is their second highest Premier League tally after 10 games. They accrued 20 at the same stage in 2015-16.

The Hammers have only been beaten once in their past seven home league fixtures (W4, D2).

They have opened the scoring in five consecutive league games, their longest run since March 2006.

Under David Moyes, West Ham have won only two of their 20 league matches against established top-six opposition (D7, L11).

Six of their 17 league goals this season have been scored in the final 15 minutes of games.

Moyes won 17 and lost 11 of his 34 Premier League matches in charge of Manchester United during the 2013-14 season.

