Aston Villa v Manchester United

Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women12:30Man Utd WomenManchester United Women
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd Women
|7
|5
|2
|0
|17
|7
|10
|17
|2
|Arsenal Women
|7
|5
|1
|1
|30
|6
|24
|16
|3
|Chelsea Women
|6
|4
|2
|0
|19
|3
|16
|14
|4
|Everton Women
|7
|4
|2
|1
|17
|8
|9
|14
|5
|Man City Women
|7
|3
|3
|1
|18
|8
|10
|12
|6
|B'ham City Women
|7
|3
|0
|4
|9
|10
|-1
|9
|7
|Reading Women
|7
|2
|3
|2
|8
|11
|-3
|9
|8
|Brighton Women
|7
|2
|2
|3
|5
|12
|-7
|8
|9
|West Ham Women
|7
|1
|1
|5
|7
|20
|-13
|4
|10
|Aston Villa Women
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|12
|-9
|3
|11
|Tottenham Women
|7
|0
|3
|4
|6
|16
|-10
|3
|12
|Bristol City Women
|6
|0
|1
|5
|4
|30
|-26
|1
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Exploring abuse in the game and his own incident with John Terry in 2011