The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women12:30Man Utd WomenManchester United Women
Venue: Banks's Stadium

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women75201771017
2Arsenal Women75113062416
3Chelsea Women64201931614
4Everton Women7421178914
5Man City Women73311881012
6B'ham City Women7304910-19
7Reading Women7232811-39
8Brighton Women7223512-78
9West Ham Women7115720-134
10Aston Villa Women5104312-93
11Tottenham Women7034616-103
12Bristol City Women6015430-261
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC