League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: CNG Stadium

Harrogate Town v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1493222121030
2Cheltenham1592424131129
3Exeter1576230181227
4Forest Green157532014626
5Carlisle158252116526
6Cambridge1474326111525
7Leyton Orient167452417725
8Tranmere157351815324
9Salford146442213922
10Bolton156451718-122
11Morecambe156451825-722
12Colchester145632121021
13Crawley155462019119
14Port Vale156181818019
15Harrogate155461719-219
16Walsall153931417-318
17Oldham155282128-717
18Scunthorpe144371321-815
19Grimsby134361222-1015
20Mansfield152851419-514
21Barrow152762023-313
22Bradford143471419-513
23Stevenage152671116-512
24Southend141211629-235
View full League Two table

Top Stories