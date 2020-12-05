Cheltenham Town v Exeter City

CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00ExeterExeter City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Newport
|14
|9
|3
|2
|22
|12
|10
|30
|2
|Cheltenham
|15
|9
|2
|4
|24
|13
|11
|29
|3
|Exeter
|15
|7
|6
|2
|30
|18
|12
|27
|4
|Forest Green
|15
|7
|5
|3
|20
|14
|6
|26
|5
|Carlisle
|15
|8
|2
|5
|21
|16
|5
|26
|6
|Cambridge
|14
|7
|4
|3
|26
|11
|15
|25
|7
|Leyton Orient
|16
|7
|4
|5
|24
|17
|7
|25
|8
|Tranmere
|15
|7
|3
|5
|18
|15
|3
|24
|9
|Salford
|14
|6
|4
|4
|22
|13
|9
|22
|10
|Bolton
|15
|6
|4
|5
|17
|18
|-1
|22
|11
|Morecambe
|15
|6
|4
|5
|18
|25
|-7
|22
|12
|Colchester
|14
|5
|6
|3
|21
|21
|0
|21
|13
|Crawley
|15
|5
|4
|6
|20
|19
|1
|19
|14
|Port Vale
|15
|6
|1
|8
|18
|18
|0
|19
|15
|Harrogate
|15
|5
|4
|6
|17
|19
|-2
|19
|16
|Walsall
|15
|3
|9
|3
|14
|17
|-3
|18
|17
|Oldham
|15
|5
|2
|8
|21
|28
|-7
|17
|18
|Scunthorpe
|14
|4
|3
|7
|13
|21
|-8
|15
|19
|Grimsby
|13
|4
|3
|6
|12
|22
|-10
|15
|20
|Mansfield
|15
|2
|8
|5
|14
|19
|-5
|14
|21
|Barrow
|15
|2
|7
|6
|20
|23
|-3
|13
|22
|Bradford
|14
|3
|4
|7
|14
|19
|-5
|13
|23
|Stevenage
|15
|2
|6
|7
|11
|16
|-5
|12
|24
|Southend
|14
|1
|2
|11
|6
|29
|-23
|5