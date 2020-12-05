Scunthorpe United v Leyton Orient

Foul by Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient).
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 33Howard
- 2Clarke
- 5McGahey
- 6Onariase
- 38O'Malley
- 8Gilliead
- 22Beestin
- 20Spence
- 11Eisa
- 45McAtee
- 9Loft
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 4Bedeau
- 14Green
- 18Hallam
- 19Jarvis
- 25Rowe
- 34Taylor
Leyton Orient
- 22Vigouroux
- 2Ling
- 6Coulson
- 5Happe
- 3Widdowson
- 4Cissé
- 9Wilkinson
- 7McAnuff
- 17Dennis
- 16Brophy
- 39Johnson
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 8Clay
- 11Dayton
- 18Akinola
- 19Angol
- 20Sotiriou
- 26Kyprianou
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Abo Eisa (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.
Attempt blocked. Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mason O'Malley (Scunthorpe United).
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Danny Johnson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot. Danny Johnson should be disappointed.
Penalty conceded by Ryan Loft (Scunthorpe United) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Jordan Clarke.
Attempt missed. Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Loft.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Ryan Loft.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.