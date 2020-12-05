League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United0Leyton OrientLeyton Orient0

Scunthorpe United v Leyton Orient

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 33Howard
  • 2Clarke
  • 5McGahey
  • 6Onariase
  • 38O'Malley
  • 8Gilliead
  • 22Beestin
  • 20Spence
  • 11Eisa
  • 45McAtee
  • 9Loft

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 4Bedeau
  • 14Green
  • 18Hallam
  • 19Jarvis
  • 25Rowe
  • 34Taylor

Leyton Orient

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2Ling
  • 6Coulson
  • 5Happe
  • 3Widdowson
  • 4Cissé
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 7McAnuff
  • 17Dennis
  • 16Brophy
  • 39Johnson

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 8Clay
  • 11Dayton
  • 18Akinola
  • 19Angol
  • 20Sotiriou
  • 26Kyprianou
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamLeyton Orient
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient).

  2. Post update

    Abo Eisa (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mason O'Malley (Scunthorpe United).

  7. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Danny Johnson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot. Danny Johnson should be disappointed.

  8. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Ryan Loft (Scunthorpe United) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Jordan Clarke.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Loft.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Ryan Loft.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

