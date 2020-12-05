League One
GillinghamGillingham13:00SwindonSwindon Town
Venue: Priestfield Stadium

Gillingham v Swindon Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th December 2020

  • GillinghamGillingham13:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
  • BurtonBurton Albion15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • FleetwoodFleetwood Town15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
  • Oxford UtdOxford United15:00HullHull City
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00IpswichIpswich Town
  • PortsmouthPortsmouth15:00PeterboroughPeterborough United
  • RochdaleRochdale15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
  • SunderlandSunderland15:00WiganWigan Athletic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull14110326111533
2Lincoln City149231810829
3Peterborough159152415928
4Charlton148241913626
5Ipswich158251915426
6Portsmouth1574426151125
7Sunderland146621812624
8Fleetwood1572625151023
9Accrington127231612423
10Doncaster136342316721
11Wimbledon145541817120
12Gillingham146261517-220
13Crewe156181716119
14Blackpool146171518-319
15Plymouth145452025-519
16Northampton155371523-818
17MK Dons154561719-217
18Rochdale144461620-416
19Swindon155192130-916
20Oxford Utd144281523-814
21Bristol Rovers143471122-1113
22Burton152581929-1011
23Shrewsbury141761523-810
24Wigan1422101022-128
View full League One table

Top Stories