Belfast Giants play their home games at the SSE Arena

The Belfast Giants say they are "exploring all options for funding that will support a return to ice hockey in Belfast".

The Elite League announced this week that funding through the Winter Survival Package would be applicable to teams in England only.

Devolved bodies in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland will decide if teams in their areas will get funding.

The 2019-20 season ended without a conclusion with Cardiff Devils on top.

Elite League bosses say they cannot plan for the new season to start in 2021 because of the discrepancies in funding for teams across the UK.

Teams in England can have support from the UK Government's Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

League bosses say Sport England has told them the DCMS' £4m fund only applies to leading clubs in England.

Steve Thornton, Head of Hockey, The Odyssey Trust said: "We are aware that funding for sport will soon be made available in Northern Ireland and we remain hopeful that ice hockey, as the largest indoor spectator sport here, will be catered for within this.

"We have longstanding and valued relationships with the Department for Communities and Sport NI and will continue to keep dialogue open as we explore all options available for funding that will support a return to ice hockey in Belfast.

"We will also continue to work with the EIHL Board to explore all potential scenarios and will provide an update as soon as we are in a position to do so. We would like to thank our fans for their patience and support."