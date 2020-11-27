Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Charlton was part of the Leeds team that won the 1972 FA Cup

Leeds United are to name the East Stand at Elland Road in honour of former defender Jack Charlton.

Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, died in July aged 85.

He joined Leeds aged 15 in 1950 and spent his entire playing career with them, making a joint club-record 773 appearances before retiring in 1973.

"The contribution made by Jack Charlton to Leeds United and the game of football is immeasurable," said Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear.

"It is only right that we name a stand in his memory - he is an icon."

Charlton, whose managerial career included a successful spell in charge of the Republic of Ireland, was part of the Leeds side that won the 1969 league title and the 1972 FA Cup.

He follows John Charles, Norman Hunter and Don Revie in having a stand named after him at Elland Road, while there is a statue of Billy Bremner outside the stadium.