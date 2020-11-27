Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Manager Neil Lennon says he, chief executive Peter Lawwell and major shareholder Dermot Desmond remain "totally united" despite Celtic's Europa League exit by Sparta Prague.

Celtic can no longer qualify from their group and have now only won twice in nine games in all competitions.

But Lennon has had "long chats" with his squad and leading club figures.

"We're totally united, totally together and totally determined we'll make this into a good season," he said.

Lennon revealed he had spoken to Lawwell and Desmond on Friday morning on his return from Czech Republic.

"Obviously disappointed at the result last night and the run of results we've had recently, but we are very determined to turn things around," he said.

"I don't think it'll take that much. I just think the players in some aspects of the game are lacking a little bit of confidence, but it's nothing terminal here."

