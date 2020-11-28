Julie Nelson congratulates Northern Ireland goalscorer Rachel Furness

Northern Ireland goalscorer Kirsty McGuinness said she and her team-mates were not willing to accept anything other than a win against Belarus.

McGuinness scored NI's opener and her superb shot led to the winner as Kenny Shiels' side secured a vital 3-2 Euro qualifier victory at Seaview.

It means that a win over the Faroe Islands on Tuesday would secure NI a play-off place for Women's Euro 2022.

"Nothing else mattered, we knew we had to get the three points," she said.

"We kept pushing until the end and I'm absolutely ecstatic for the whole squad. It felt unbelievable at the final whistle, there is no better feeling.

"The family feeling in the squad is like an extra player on the pitch for us. The team is so close, there is a real tight bond there, a lot of us have played together for so long and I think that shows on the pitch.

"Everyone gives 110% for each other, the whole staff and the subs that came on, we are all in this together. That has shown throughout the whole campaign and that is why we are in the position we are in."

McGuinness opened the scoring with a superb left-foot finish into the top corner in the second minute, which was equalised by Anastasiya Shcherbachenia before Rachel Furness restored the home side's advantage with a penalty on the hour.

Shcherbachenia levelled again but, 20 minutes from the end, McGuinness hit the post with another excellent strike which rebounded and went in off visiting goalkeeper Nataliya Voskobovich.

"For my first goal, it just rolled nicely for me. I saw the top corner, imagined it in my head and thought the keeper was to one side so just went for the the opposite side and luckily it went in," she reflected.

"For the second, I went across the keeper but when I saw it coming back off the post I was just thinking 'no, no, no'. But it hit her and went in, and I was absolutely delighted."

NI manager Kenny Shiels praised his side's character after the win over Belarus

As happy as the Sion Swifts forward was, she sounded a note of caution by stressing the importance of winning against on Tuesday at the same venue, and with it gaining a play-off place for finals.

The Northern Ireland women's team have never qualified for a major tournament before and McGuinness, whose younger sister Caitlin was an unused substitute, is aware of the significance.

"We have set it up nicely for ourselves. Everyone is on the ball and training very well so we will be right up for the game again on Tuesday.

"The win over Belarus was only half the battle, we know that we need a result again against the Faroe Islands so we will regroup, recover and be ready to go again.

"We are so close, we have never been this close. It is not over and we know that we need to dig deep, go again and get the result on Tuesday night."