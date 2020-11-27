Clyde: Four players test positive for Covid-19

Clyde's League One trip to East Fife is in doubt
Four Clyde players have tested positive for Covid-19, putting the club's Scottish League One game at East Fife on Saturday in doubt.

The quartet are self-isolating and Clyde are "awaiting further advice" from the SPFL and Scottish FA over whether others also have to quarantine.

It comes after Cowdenbeath v Albion Rovers was cancelled last week as the visitors could not field a full team.

Rovers and Forfar Athletic each forfeited a League Cup tie.

