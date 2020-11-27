Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Niki Maenpaa made 30 league appearances in two seasons with Bristol City

Stoke City have signed former Bristol City goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa on a short-term deal.

The 35-year-old Finland international was a free agent after leaving Ashton Gate at the end of last season.

The Potters needed cover in the goalkeeping position after injuries to Angus Gunn and Adam Davies.

He is likely to go straight into Michael O'Neill's squad for Saturday's Championship match at struggling Sheffield Wednesday.

