Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

James Clark left Chelsea in the summer

Wycombe Wanderers have signed former Chelsea full-back James Clark on a deal until the end of the season after a successful trial.

The 19-year-old left the Blues in the summer without making an appearance.

He could be included in the Chairboys squad for Saturday's trip to fellow strugglers Derby.

Gareth Ainsworth's men have taken nine points from their past six games after losing their first seven Championship matches.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.