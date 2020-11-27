Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Steve Cotterill's last match as a League One manager ended in an 8-2 win against Walsall during his time with Bristol City

Shrewsbury Town have appointed Steve Cotterill as their new manager.

The 56-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the League One side, who sacked manager Sam Ricketts on Wednesday.

Cotterill has been without a club since being sacked by Birmingham City in March 2018, with Shrewsbury the ninth English team he has taken charge of.

The Shrews are on an eight-game winless run in the league and are one point above bottom side Wigan Athletic.

Cotterill led Bristol City to the League One title in 2015, having previously won League Two with Notts County in 2010.

He also took Cheltenham Town from the Southern Football League to the English Football League in the late 1990s and has had spells in charge of Nottingham Forest, Portsmouth, Burnley and Stoke City.

"Steve brings a wealth of managerial experience with around 700 games to date," Shrewsbury chief executive Brian Caldwell told the club website.

"He has had a lot of success during his managerial career including five promotions, an EFL Trophy win, and three Manager of the Year Awards.

"It has been a whirlwind 48 hours but with matches coming thick and fast, we felt it was vitally important to appoint as quickly as possible."

