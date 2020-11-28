An idol, hero and even a god. Argentina is a nation in mourning after the passing of Diego Maradona at the age of 60.

A World Cup winner with his country, a hero in Naples and with the added lifestyle of a rockstar - Maradona's legacy is as legendary off the pitch as it is on it.

For Gerardo Bruna, it is "hard to put into words" what Maradona meant, and still means, to the people of Argentina.

The former Liverpool midfielder, who has spent the past two seasons with Derry City, grew up in Spain but was born in Argentina.

Despite being too young to remember Maradona playing, he says the he was amazed how much the Argentina legend captured the hearts of a nation.

"It's strange how much he means because I never saw him play," said the 29-year-old.

"My dad grew up watching him and was a huge fan. Every parent in Argentina probably wants their kids to be a bit like him.

"He put this in my head since I was a baby - it was Maradona, Maradona, Maradona."

Maradona's death brought rival football fans together in Argentina

Bruna says that in Argentina and Naples, where Maradona changed the outlook of a deprived city while playing for Napoli, he was "much more than just a football player".

"Even recently, everyone wanted to be around him and everyone wanted to see him. The Pope even kissed his hand. I think it is the aurora - had had something that was just incredible.

"He came from nothing to reach the highest point in football - winning the World Cup and becoming one of the best, if not the best, ever.

"It sends a message to everyone that you can become something. He gave people hope and I think that is why he is so loved and such an idol."

'What the hell are you doing here?'

Bruna got the opportunity to meet his hero in 2008 shortly after moving to Liverpool. Maradona had just been appointed Argentina's manager and arrived at Liverpool's training ground at Melwood to meet with midfielder Javier Mascherano.

"I think we were having a shower after training and someone said 'Maradona is coming'. Everyone was rushing to see him," he added.

"There was a queue of people waiting to go into Rafa Benitez's office. People were quickly printing off photos for him to sign. It was crazy.

"I've never seen anything like it. It was the whole training ground. Players, staff, secretaries and the people who worked in the kitchen.

"Everyone was there waiting to meet him, which tells you the magnitude of who he is. The photos are like treasure."

Bruna met his hero in 2008 while at Liverpool

After training with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Fernando Torres, Bruna admits the only time he has been star struck in his young career was when he met his childhood hero.

"I couldn't speak much English at the time. I came into the office and Benitez said I was from Argentina. Maradona looked at me and joked 'what the hell are you doing here?'.

"I gave him a hug, we took a picture and spoke for a minute or so but there were so many people waiting we didn't get long.

"I've met amazing players and amazing people, but I've never really wanted to go and take a picture with them. With him, maybe because of the connection I had with my Dad which made my idolise him, it was the first moment that I really wanted to capture.

"I've got it in a small frame. I always look at it, but I never really valued it until recently. My dad was trying to get me to post it on social media for his 60th birthday a few weeks ago."

I always looked up to him

Bruna is set to become a free agent after the expiry of his contract with Derry City

Bruna admits he was shocked by the news of Maradona's passing, with the news breaking as he was preparing to take on Sligo Rovers in the FAI Cup quarter-final-final.

"Then when the news came through it was like 'wow'. It was a really sad moment because it came into my head about the few words that we spoke," said Bruna, who is set to become a free agent next season.

"I can remember everything from that time with him. It is really precious moment for me.

"In football he was always someone I looked up to, I would always try and get little things off him.

"He was an amazing player and when I met him he was really nice to me. He was like an idol, it's hard to say what he means to me."