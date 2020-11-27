Jamie Mulgrew made his Linfield debut in 2005

Irish Premiership: Warrenpoint Town v Linfield Venue : Milltown, Warrenpoint Date: Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer

Linfield manager David Healy says captain Jamie Mulgrew is a leader both on and off the pitch ahead of a landmark tally for the Irish Premiership champions.

Mulgrew will make his 600th Linfield appearance if he takes to the pitch against Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

The 34-year-old made his Blues debut in 2005 and is one of the most decorated players in the club's history.

"Everything Jamie does is for the good of the team," said Healy.

Mulgrew made his Linfield debut against Loughgall in August 2005 and had his testimonial match against Rangers at Windsor Park in 2016.

He has won nine Irish Premiership titles with the Blues and been involved in seven triumphant Irish Cup, three League Cup and three County Antrim Shield campaigns.

"He is a person that I lean on," said Healy. "Not only because he is captain but about other things like the dressing room.

"He is an inspiring character and he leads by example. He leads both on and off the pitch, so if makes 600 games on Saturday that is an incredible achievement.

"Jamie has spent 15 years plus at the best club in this country by a mile. You hope and wish he can go on for another five or six years.

"I don't know if he can do that with his body with the amount of tackles and heavy challenges he is on the end of at times. When he is fit I have no hesitation in putting him in."

Stephen Fallon (front) and Kyle McClean (back) have impressed for David Healy's side this season

Healy added that young midfielders Kyle McClean and Stephen Fallon can learn from Mulgrew's attitude and application.

"If they are playing with Jamie, training with Jamie and in the same dressing room as Jamie - they are only going to improve from him," added the 41 year-old.

"It seems like every other week we have players hitting a landmark. 200 for Mark Haughey, 250 for Jimmy Callacher, Jamie coming up to 600 and Andy Waterworth has played 200 plus too.

"Players like that are incredibly easy to manage in the dressing room and that is why they have stuck around for the five years of my tenure and hopefully they will stick around for the rest of my tenure here."

Warrenpoint 'a tough game'

Healy's side top the table by two points and travel to Warrenpoint on Saturday in a bid to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Title-rivals Larne have already dropped points at Milltown this season and Healy has praised the impact of manager Barry Gray, who is in his second spell as manager.

"It's a tough place and I've a huge amount of respect for Barry," added Healy. "He came in last year and done an incredible job - they were struggling at the time he went in.

"He has got a good work ethic and he is putting that into the players. We are certainly expecting a tough game."

In the 15:00 GMT kick-offs, title-challenging Larne travel to the Showgrounds to face Coleraine and Crusaders make the trip to Lurgan to face Gary Hamilton's Glenavon.

Glentoran are still searching for their first win of the season and Mick McDermott's men welcome Dungannon Swifts to the Oval while Cliftonville will be looking to bounce back from Tuesday's defeat by Ballymena United when the take on Matthew Tipton's Portadown.