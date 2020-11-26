Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic centre-back Christopher Jullien is "not worried" about manager Neil Lennon's future and is confident the team will soon reach the performance level of last season. (Herald) external-link

Lennon is "delusional" over the team's form after defeat to Sparta Prague made it two wins in nine, and the board now have a huge decision over whether to sack him, says former Celtic striker Chris Sutton. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has urged the Scottish government to follow England's lead and allow supporters back to stadiums. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian owner Ron Gordon hopes to appoint a new chief executive within a month after Leeann Dempster announced she is ending her six-year tenure. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says it's an honour to be named the club's fourth greatest player of all time in a new book. (Courier) external-link

Ross County's squad is depleted by "eight or nine injuries", says manager Stuart Kettlewell, as they prepare to face Celtic in the League Cup last 16 on Sunday. (Press & Journal) external-link