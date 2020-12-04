Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South19:45Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
Venue: Palmerston Park

Queen of the South v Inverness CT

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline5410125713
2Hearts5401135812
3Raith Rovers5311145910
4Ayr52217528
5Inverness CT52128717
6Morton521248-47
7Dundee5122712-55
8Queen of Sth5113811-34
9Arbroath502328-62
10Alloa5014413-91
