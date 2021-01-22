Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith was sent off during the defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa's John McGinn serves a one-match ban after accumulating five bookings, while Kortney Hause remains out with a foot injury.

Trezeguet returns to the squad following a hamstring problem and Matt Targett is also available.

Allan Saint-Maximin could feature for Newcastle United for the first time since November after recovering from long-term coronavirus symptoms.

Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark are both doubts due to injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa's solitary victory in the past 14 league meetings came at home last season.

Villa can win successive Premier League home matches against Newcastle for only the second time.

Newcastle have failed to score in three Premier League away meetings since a 2-1 triumph at Villa Park in September 2013.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have sustained three defeats in a row in all competitions, conceding eight goals in total.

They could lose their opening three league matches of a calendar year for the first time since 2001.

However, Villa can keep a clean sheet in three successive Premier League home games for the first time since December 2012.

Club leading scorer Ollie Watkins has gone nine league appearances without a goal.

Ross Barkley has scored five Premier League goals against Newcastle United, two more than versus any other club.

Emiliano Martinez has kept eight clean sheets this season, second only to the 10 by Manchester City's Ederson.

Newcastle United