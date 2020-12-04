Championship
BarnsleyBarnsley17:30BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Venue: Oakwell, England

Barnsley v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Barnsley

  • 1Walton
  • 26Sollbauer
  • 30Helik
  • 6Andersen
  • 7Brittain
  • 27Mowatt
  • 8Kane
  • 4Styles
  • 29Adeboyejo
  • 11Chaplin
  • 9Woodrow

Substitutes

  • 16Thomas
  • 19Schmidt
  • 21Palmer
  • 22Oduor
  • 24Halme
  • 25Miller
  • 28Frieser
  • 32James
  • 40Collins

Bournemouth

  • 1Begovic
  • 6Mepham
  • 3S Cook
  • 5Kelly
  • 15A Smith
  • 29Billing
  • 16L Cook
  • 7Brooks
  • 21Rico
  • 9Solanke
  • 14Surridge

Substitutes

  • 4Gosling
  • 19Stanislas
  • 20Riquelme
  • 23Travers
  • 24Ofoborh
  • 25Simpson
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 32Anthony
  • 33Zemura
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 4th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich158431914528
2Bournemouth157622516927
3Watford157621911827
4Reading158342419527
5Bristol City158341915427
6Brentford157532213926
7Swansea157531710726
8Stoke157442218425
9Blackburn1573529171224
10Middlesbrough156631610624
11Luton156451418-422
12Cardiff155552013720
13Millwall154831312120
14Barnsley155461717019
15Preston156182023-319
16Huddersfield155371822-418
17QPR154561722-517
18Birmingham153751114-316
19Coventry153571525-1014
20Rotherham153481420-613
21Nottm Forest15348917-813
22Wycombe15249721-1410
23Sheff Wed15366813-59
24Derby15159722-158
View full Championship table

Top Stories