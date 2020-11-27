Last updated on .From the section Derby

Wayne Rooney played in Wednesday's 3-0 loss at Middlesbrough

Wayne Rooney will take sole charge of Derby County's Championship match at home to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The former England captain, 35, has been in joint-interim charge alongside Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker for the Rams' past two matches.

They have collectively overseen two defeats so far since previous manager Phillip Cocu's exit on 14 November.

But it is understood player-coach Rooney will not play against Wycombe and will be the quartet's lead voice.

Former England boss Steve McClaren returned to Derby in a technical director role on Tuesday.

Since that appointment, Rooney has been given responsibility for team selection and tactics for Saturday's game.

Rooney is among the candidates to get the manager's job going forward, but it is believed the club will not make an appointment before the outcome of a proposed takeover led by Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan is known.

Derby are bottom of the table with one win from their 13 league games so far this season.