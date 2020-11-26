Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea star Pernille Harder captains Denmark, who reached the final of Women's Euro 2017

Denmark's Women's Super League players have been granted permission to travel for 1 December's home international against Italy by the UK government.

Travel from Denmark to the UK has been restricted amid concerns about a new coronavirus strain spread from mink.

The players had feared they would need to self-isolate upon their return to England if they played in the fixture.

But the Danish FA said UK authorities have now exempted professional athletes from the travel restrictions.

Chelsea's Pernille Harder, Everton's Nicoline Sorensen and Rikke Sevecke and Aston Villa's Stine Larsen were the four players impacted.

They will now be eligible for WSL matches on the weekends of 5-6 December and 12-13 December.