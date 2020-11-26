Last updated on .From the section Chesterfield

Chesterfield are 21st in the National League table, one point from safety

National League club Chesterfield have appointed James Rowe as their new manager.

The 37-year-old joins the Spireites from National League North outfit Gloucester City and has agreed a deal until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Rowe replaces John Pemberton, who left the club on 18 November.

"The heritage of the club is outstanding and the challenge is to get the club back to where it should be," he told the club website. external-link

George Foster has been named as Rowe's assistant.