Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Clubs in all four divisions are still waiting for payments from last season

A seven-figure sum of television money has yet to be paid to the 42 SPFL clubs by the league because the company's accounts have not yet been signed off.

The money is from the final payment of last season's broadcasting deal and has previously been distributed in October.

The SPFL say the delay is because they can only determine the final amounts due once the accounts are signed off.

They say "a variety of issues are still being finalised and will be clarified in the accounts".

The SPFL hope to publish the accounts by the end of December, with the final deadline for filing them in February 2021.

In six of the past 10 years, the figures have been announced before December.

The delay comes as the Scottish FA estimate the Covid-19 pandemic has cost Scottish football around £70m.

The authorities have also been urging the Scottish government to provide financial assistance or accelerate the return of supporters.

What is the background?

Following a summer of dispute between some clubs and the SPFL board, Rangers said the league could be liable for refunds of up to £10m from broadcasters and sponsors after the season was called.

In June, the SPFL announced they had struck a deal with Sky Sports to spread the financial settlement for matches that were cancelled - reported to be around £1.5m - across the term of their new, five-year exclusive rights contract.

When asked if there was any prospect of clubs having to return payments, an SPFL spokesman said: "We cannot foresee any possible circumstances in which clubs would have to make any such payments to the SPFL."

A settlement was also reached with BT Sport, whose involvement with Scottish football ended in the summer, a few weeks later for an amount widely reported to be around £2.3m.