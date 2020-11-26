Celtic's problems 'psychological' - Lennon

Neil Lennon has "no reason" to believe Celtic cannot turn around their form, despite a second 4-1 defeat by Sparta Prague ending their European hopes.

The loss means the Scottish champions cannot reach the Europa League knockout phase and have been beaten four times in nine games in all competitions.

Celtic trail Rangers by 11 points in the league, with two games in hand.

"I don't think it's a major football issue, it's more psychological than anything else," said Lennon.

"I've been in situations like this before as a manager and a player, so there's no reason for me to believe we won't turn it around. We've got the minerals to turn it around.

"They're an excellent group, but they're just lacking a little bit of unity at the minute. I don't know if it's because we living though a pandemic and it's not normal, there are things that are out of their control.

"I think they're missing the atmosphere in the stadiums as well. We have to try and adapt to that."

Odsonne Edouard, on his return to the Celtic starting line-up, scored the opener in Prague, but David Hancko and Lukas Julis netted before half-time to put Sparta in control.

Julis scored his fifth in two games against Celtic after the break and Srdan Plavsic added a late fourth.

"I'm really disappointed with the first and second [Sparta] goals," Lennon said. "From a set play, we haven't dealt with the second ball [at the first goal] and I thought we could've dealt with the cross better [for the second].

"After half-time, for 35 minutes, we were superb. We were trying to be positive and and we got caught on the counter attack for the third goal. We lost the game in that moment.

"I didn't think we deserved to lose 4-1. I just think they're lacking a bit of confidence at the minute."

'Hard to see a way back for Lennon' - analysis

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner on BBC Sportsound

It's getting worse for Celtic. The pressure of 10 in a row is really telling. I still think Neil Lennon deserves the chance to change things but a few more results like this and who knows?

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart on BBC Sportsound

The goals Celtic are conceding now wouldn't have happened under Brendan Rodgers. This looks like the crumbling of an empire for Celtic. That could be the end of Neil Lennon at Celtic too. It's hard to see a way back for him.