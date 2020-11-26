Leeann Dempster stayed on as chief executive after the takeover of Hibs by Ron Gordon (right) in 2019

Leeann Dempster has resigned as the chief executive of Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, but will remain in post to ensure a "smooth transition".

The 50-year-old joined the Edinburgh club in 2014, having held the same position at Motherwell.

"I think it's genuinely the right time, both for the club and for me, to move on to a new chapter," Dempster said.

Owner Ron Gordon said he would have liked Dempster to stay, but accepted her decision.

"She has explained that she believes it is the right time for her and for the club - that she is ready to pursue a new and different challenge, and that she wants to spend more time with her family," the American added.

"I am happy to say she will work with us to ensure a smooth transition as we decide how to best move forward and thank her for her continued commitment to the club."

Dempster joined after Hibs' relegation from the Premiership via the play-offs in 2014, and the club spent three seasons in the second-tier, under Alan Stubbs and then Neil Lennon before regaining its top-flight status with the latter in charge in 2017.

The season before, the club ended its 114-year wait to win the Scottish Cup.

Dempster remained as chief executive when Gordon bought the club from Sir Tom Farmer and Rod Petrie in July 2019, and has been vocal on the difficulties facing Hibs and other clubs amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club attracted some criticism for continuing to offer and pay transfer fees while cutting wages and making some staff redundant over the summer, which Dempster has defended.

She added Hibs fans should be "optimistic and excited" about Gordon's plans for the club.