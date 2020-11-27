Last updated on .From the section Yeovil

Former Stevenage boss Darren Sarll took charge of Yeovil in June 2019

Yeovil Town chairman Scott Priestnall says manager Darren Sarll has his "full support", despite the club's position at the bottom of the National League.

Sarll, 37, has been in charge of the Glovers since just after their 2019 relegation and his side finished fourth in last season's shortened campaign.

Yeovil are without a win from their first nine league games this term.

"He wouldn't be here if he wasn't my man. Darren is a fantastic coach," Priestnall told BBC Points West.

"For a young man, he's been around football a long time and he doesn't need to have a conversation with me to know what's expected of a manager in football. It's a results business.

"Darren and the players know they have my absolute full support and I believe in them.

"When we had a bad run last year, they came back fantastically - they'll do it again.

"But this is not a case of having difficult conversations. Darren needs the support first. He needs to be given the tools to do his job. We will add to the team as and when we can.

"You don't turn bad overnight. Once he's got the support he needs, let's judge him. At the moment, let's get behind him and support him."

The Somerset club will be in FA Cup second-round action on Sunday, away to fellow National League side Stockport County.