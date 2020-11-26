Europa League - Group B
DundalkDundalk1Rapid ViennaRapid Vienna3

Europa League: Dundalk go down to 3-1 defeat by Rapid Vienna

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Greg Sloggett and Srdjan Grahova
Greg Sloggett and Srdjan Grahova in action during the Europa League game at Oriel Park

Dundalk went down to a fourth defeat from four games in Europa League Group B as they lost 3-1 to Rapid Vienna at Oriel Park on Thursday.

Christoph Knasmuellner smashed the ball into the top corner for the 10th-minute opener, then Ercan Kara headed home the second after 37 minutes.

Nathan Oduwa missed a penalty for the hosts before Kara netted his second on 58 minutes with a stunning finish.

Chris Shields grabbed a consolation with a spot-kick after the hour mark.

Shields scored his penalty after Oduwa had been taken down in the area.

Rapid Vienna remain third in Group B but draw level with Molde on six points, six adrift of leaders Arsenal who have a maximum 12 points from four victories.

Dundalk lost at home to Molde and away to Arsenal in their opening two games, then came out on the wrong side of a seven-goal thriller in Austria - beaten 4-3 by Rapid Vienna on 5 November.

Defensive frailty played a part in Rapid's opener at Oriel Park as Sean Hoare was twice unable to clear the ball, allowing Knasmuellner the opportunity to put the visitors in the lead.

A pinpoint cross from Thorsten Schick was met by Kara to score his first goal of the game - his headed effort seemingly getting a touch off goalkeeper Gary Rogers before finding the net.

Dundalk passed up the chance to get themselves back into the match when Oduwa poked his 49th-minute penalty wide and 11 minutes later it was 3-0 as Kara completed a crisp passing move by Rapid.

Shields netted his penalty in the 63rd minute to reduce his side's deficit.

Line-ups

Dundalk

  • 1Rogers
  • 4HoareSubstituted forKellyat 45'minutes
  • 44Boyle
  • 21ClearyBooked at 82mins
  • 2Gannon
  • 5Shields
  • 10SloggettSubstituted forMurrayat 72'minutes
  • 23DummiganBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLeahyat 81'minutes
  • 22ColovicSubstituted forMcEleneyat 45'minutes
  • 29McMillanSubstituted forOduwaat 45'minutes
  • 7Duffy

Substitutes

  • 3Gartland
  • 6Flores
  • 8Mountney
  • 11McEleney
  • 15Leahy
  • 16Murray
  • 17Oduwa
  • 20McCarey
  • 24Wynne
  • 27Kelly
  • 30Corcoran

Rapid Vienna

  • 25Gartler
  • 22Stojkovic
  • 20Hofmann
  • 4Barac
  • 31Ullmann
  • 28KnasmüllnerSubstituted forDemirat 81'minutes
  • 14GrahovacBooked at 9mins
  • 13Schick
  • 9FountasSubstituted forSchusterat 66'minutes
  • 40IbrahimogluSubstituted forAraseat 55'minutes
  • 29KaraSubstituted forKitagawaat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Strebinger
  • 6Sonnleitner
  • 19Alar
  • 21Unger
  • 30Greiml
  • 32Kitagawa
  • 36Arase
  • 37Sulzbacher
  • 42Schuster
  • 48Demir
Referee:
Tamás Bognár

Match Stats

Home TeamDundalkAway TeamRapid Vienna
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundalk 1, SK Rapid Wien 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundalk 1, SK Rapid Wien 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kelede Nathan Oduwa (Dundalk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Michael Duffy.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kelede Nathan Oduwa (Dundalk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Cleary.

  5. Post update

    Sean Michael Murray (Dundalk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Maximilian Hofmann (SK Rapid Wien).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kelede Nathan Oduwa (Dundalk) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Michael Duffy with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Dundalk. Conceded by Lion Schuster.

  9. Post update

    Patrick McEleney (Dundalk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lion Schuster (SK Rapid Wien).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Kelly (Dundalk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Michael Murray.

  12. Post update

    Patrick McEleney (Dundalk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lion Schuster (SK Rapid Wien).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Filip Stojkovic (SK Rapid Wien).

  15. Post update

    Michael Duffy (Dundalk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Booking

    Daniel Cleary (Dundalk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Filip Stojkovic (SK Rapid Wien) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Cleary (Dundalk).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, SK Rapid Wien. Yusuf Demir replaces Christoph Knasmüllner.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundalk. Darragh John Leahy replaces Cameron Dummigan.

Top Stories