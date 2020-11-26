Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Women's European Championship qualifying: Portugal v Scotland Venue: Estadio do Restelo, Lisbon Date: Friday, 27 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba/iPlayer/BBC Sport website; listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Kim Little says Puskas award nominee and Scotland teammate Caroline Weir is "one of the best technical footballers you will come across".

Weir's Manchester City strike versus city rivals United in 2019 made her one of the 11 nominees for the accolade that honours the year's best goal.

Christiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mohamed Salah are among the previous winners of the award.

"Kaka does that all the time," Little, 30, said of Weir, 25.

"I play against her in the league down in England and for me she is one of the best technical footballers you will come across. You can already see it while training the past two days, so it is not surprising.

"That is great for Caroline, she does things that not many players can do, especially technically so I'm pleased for her."

Weir and Little are likely to have key roles in Scotland's crucial Euro 2022 qualification double header against Portugal away (Friday) and Finland at home (Tuesday).

Two victories will put them top of Group E after a defeat against the Finns last month followed three opening wins.

It is over a year since Little, who has been capped 137 times, last pulled on a Scotland jersey and she is delighted to be back in the international fold.

"It has been a long while, through the pandemic and being injured earlier this year," she explained.

"I had foot surgery so it is always nice to be back, and I think just because of the importance of these two games, I love that pressure and knowing that it is, not all or nothing, but we need to win these games.

"Hopefully, I can help the team to achieve those points and get the wins."