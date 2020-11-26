Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Fans gathered outside the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday to pay their respects to Diego Maradona

Napoli will pay tribute to their legendary former player Diego Maradona before their Europa League match against HNK Rijeka on Thursday.

Argentina great Maradona, who won two Serie A titles with Napoli, died on Wednesday aged 60.

The Stadio San Paolo was illuminated in Maradona's honour on Wednesday night as fans gathered to pay their respects.

Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis wrote in an open letter that he wants to rename the stadium after Maradona.

The mayor of Naples, Luigi de Magistris, also backed the idea.

In an letter paying tribute to Maradona, De Laurentiis wrote: "You leave us with a great testament of what it means to be a man of fragility, strength and absolute love for life and one's neighbour.

"Your weaknesses, your imperfections, your mistakes are tantamount to your immense greatness."

A minute's silence will be held before Thursday's match against Rijeka.

Maradona helped Napoli win the league title in 1987 and 1990.

"I believe it is right to name the San Paolo after you, so we can keep you with us as a witness of the excellent path this team has taken," De Laurentiis added.

"Thank you, Diego. You are, and will always be, with all of us."

People gathered outside the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday night

There are numerous murals and paintings of Maradona in Naples

The stadium was illuminated on Wednesday following Maradona's death