Under-pressure Celtic boss Neil Lennon says he is enjoying the intense scrutiny he's facing and has no intention of quitting. (Daily Record) external-link

Skipper Scott Brown has dismissed the notion that all of Celtic's players are not behind Lennon. (Herald) external-link

Rangers skipper James Tavernier admits he'd love to see team-mate Ryan Kent - subject of a failed £10m summer bid from Leeds United - star in the Premier League one day. (Sun) external-link

Benfica manager Jorge Jesus is confident his depleted squad can beat Rangers on Thursday and take a major step towards the Europa League last 32. (BT Sport) external-link

Hearts defender Christopher Berra, 35, has hit back at critics who claim he is finished. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link