Champions League - Group A
Bayern MunichBayern Munich20:00RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg
Venue: Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich v FC Red Bull Salzburg

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich330012399
2Atl Madrid311147-34
3Lokomotiv Moscow302145-12
4RB Salzburg3012611-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach312010465
2Shakhtar Donetsk311138-54
3Real Madrid31117704
4Inter Milan302145-12

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33009189
2FC Porto32016336
3Olympiakos310215-43
4Marseille300307-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool33008089
2Ajax31114404
3Atalanta311167-14
4FC Midtjylland300318-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea431091810
2Sevilla431063310
3FK Krasnodar4013410-61
4Rennes401327-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43019369
2Lazio42208448
3Club Bruges411238-54
4Zenit St Petersburg401338-51

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona44001321112
2Juventus43018449
3Dynamo Kyiv4013310-71
4Ferencvárosi TC4013513-81

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd430112489
2PSG42025416
3RB Leipzig420247-36
4Istanbul Basaksehir410339-63
