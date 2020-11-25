Ajax v FC Midtjylland

AjaxAjax20:00FC MidtjyllandFC Midtjylland
Last updated on .From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|3
|9
|9
|2
|Atl Madrid
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|3
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|2
|4
|RB Salzburg
|3
|0
|1
|2
|6
|11
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Mgladbach
|3
|1
|2
|0
|10
|4
|6
|5
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|-5
|4
|3
|Real Madrid
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|7
|0
|4
|4
|Inter Milan
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Dortmund
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|3
|6
|9
|2
|Lazio
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|4
|4
|8
|3
|Club Bruges
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|4
|4
|Zenit St Petersburg
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|4
|8
|9
|2
|PSG
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|6
|3
|RB Leipzig
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|6
|4
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|3