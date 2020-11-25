Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Dean Keates returned to Wrexham for a second spell as manager in October 2019

Wrexham boss Dean Keates insists his side will not get carried away after a third successive National League win.

Keates' side beat Sutton United 4-0 and have not lost or conceded a goal in four games, having let in eight in two prior defeats.

The Dragons' three wins have come following the takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

"We won't ride a rollercoaster - we won't go too high and we won't go too low," Keates said.

"It's not even the first quarter of the season and we're not going to get carried away.

"All we've done is to rectify the disappointment that we had in those two games.

"We've had three decent performances in a week so those three wins in a week shows you how quick it can be."

Keates said his players have cut out the mistakes which he says saw them concede four at Wealdstone in the league and four more in the FA Cup loss at Solihull Moors.

"In those games we got punished for individual errors," Keates added.

Wrexham manager Dean Keates on working with new owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

"We take pride in clean sheets and it's something to build on and we know we'll create opportunities."

Striker Kwame Thomas scored twice in Tuesday's win over Sutton at the Racecourse to take his season's tally to three goals.

Keates was pleased for the 25-year-old who joined the club on a one-year deal in August following a short spell at Burton Albion.

"Centre forwards get judged by goals and returns - there's selfless acts that they do" Keates said.

"Kwame is one of them and I'm absolutely over the moon for the lad.

"The effort that he puts in and what he does for the team, attacking wise and defensively, gives us a platform to play off.

"He's got his rewards and he's unfortunate not to walk away with a hat-trick."