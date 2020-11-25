Joss Labadie in action against Manchester City's Phil Foden in th fifth round tie at Rodney Parade in 2019

Newport's appetite for FA Cup success will not be diminished by their position at the top of League Two, says captain Joss Labadie.

County face Salford City on Saturday and aiming to reach the third round for the fourth consecutive season.

Labadie, 30, has a host of FA Cup memories and says the current squad are keen for more.

"We go into every game trying to win and in seasons gone by we have done well in the FA Cup," he said.

"That will be no different this year we will be hoping to come away with a win and hopefully have another cup run."

Mike Flynn's men have become feared FA Cup giant killers in recent years with marquee wins over then Championship club Leeds United, Middlesbrough and former Premier League winners Leicester City.

They also took Tottenham Hotspur to a replay at Wembley and in 2019 reached the fifth round before falling to Manchester City.

"We have had some great days in the FA Cup as a team," Labadie added.

"The boys who have come in this season, the likes of Brandon Cooper and Liam Shephard, they will be chipping in, know what's required and how we treat the FA Cup which is really important.

"We are all professionals, so all the players know what the FA Cup means not only to us but every football player. It's a great chance to showcase ourselves and showcase what we have as a team."

County surrendered their 100 per cent League Two home record with Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Walsall, but remain three points clear at the top of the table.

Midfielder Labadie is sure the club can cope with the demands of the league and a cup run, believing the current squad is the best he has seen at Rodney Parade since his arrival in 2016.

"In seasons gone by we have probably been distracted by the FA Cup and may have been looking too far ahead at the FA Cup fixtures." He said.

"We have to keep our feet on the ground and take each game as it comes…

"Year on year the gaffer keeps doing a great job by assembling a good team. We have strength in numbers now and anyone who comes in is adequate cover if there are suspensions and injuries."