Sam Ricketts won 28 of his 96 games in charge of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town have sacked manager Sam Ricketts and his assistant Dean Whitehead after just one league win all season and the club 23rd in League One.

Former Hull City defender Ricketts, 39, had been in charge since December 2018, when he left his role as Wrexham boss to take the Shrews job.

He led the club to an 18th-place finish in 2018-19 and then 15th last season.

But an eight-game winless run in the league left his side just one point above bottom club Wigan Athletic.

Ricketts' final game in charge was Tuesday's 2-2 draw away at Milton Keynes Dons when they threw away a two-goal lead.

"Shrewsbury Town can confirm this morning that the club has parted company with manager Sam Ricketts and assistant manager Dean Whitehead," a club statement said.

"The club would like to place on record our thanks and acknowledge their hard work and dedication to STFC and the community and wish them all the best in the future.

"The search for a new manager will begin straight away and the club will aim to find the right candidate as soon as possible."

Ricketts' reign included a memorable FA Cup performance against Liverpool in January as his team earned a fourth-round replay against the Premier League champions.